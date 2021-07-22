Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Scott Buske, 49, of 29 S. Seacrest Circle in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Buske was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Jaylen Tripp, 18, of 309 N.W. Oak St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery. Tripp was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Cave Springs

• Hai Tran, 38, of 1419 Gooseneck Lane in Cave Springs was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Tran was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Rusty Felter, 27, of 8148 Randall Lane No. 5 in Decatur was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Felter was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Clinton Short, 28, of 612 Summers Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance. Short was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Terry Cagle, 50, of 3103A McDonald Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Cagle was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.