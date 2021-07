Olympic results

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Women's soccer

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Softball

Canada 4, Mexico 0

United States 1, Canada 0

Mexico vs Japan, (n)

TODAY'S EVENTS

All times Central

Men's soccer

Egypt vs Spain, 2:30 a.m.

Mexico vs France, 3 a.m.

New Zealand vs South Korea, 3 a.m.

Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia, 3:30 a.m.

Argentina vs Australia, 5:30 a.m.

Japan vs South Africa, 6 a.m.

Honduras vs Romania, 6 a.m.

Brazil vs Germany, 6:30 a.m.