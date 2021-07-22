OPINION | WALLY HALL: It just means more teams?

Finally the Arkansas Razorbacks made the big stage at Southeastern Conference Football Media Days and most of the talk was about Texas.

It has been reported Texas and Oklahoma have contacted the SEC about belonging to the It Just Means More conference.

Arkansas and Texas play on Sept. 11 in Fayetteville but they were charter members of the Southwest Conference and played from 1915 until the Razorbacks left for the SEC.

The Razorbacks, the only team not located in Texas for most of that time, considered the Longhorns a rival, as did every other school in the SWC.

Much like SEC teams think of Alabama.

Arkansas and Texas have played 78 times and the Longhorns lead the series 56-22.

It remains to be seen if Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC would be beneficial to the Razorbacks, who recruit both states and currently can offer recruits a chance to play in the SEC. Obviously that advantage would be lost.

However it would give the Hogs more exposure in both states.

It would be at least two years before UT and OU could compete in the SEC and there would probably be several lawsuits either by the Big 12 or the eight members left behind.

The league would most likely be divided into four pods instead of an East-West Division.

However it shakes out, it most likely would take Alabama off the Hogs schedule every year, and that’s one reason to be in favor of adding Texas and Oklahoma.