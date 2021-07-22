LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Reverend Horton Heat, Good Foot at Four Quarter Bar

The Reverend Horton Heat, along with opening act Atomicons, will perform at 8 p.m. today; Good Foot will perform at 10 p.m. Friday; and Brian Nahlen Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $25 for Heat's show and $7 Friday and Saturday nights. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Tonya Leeks will perform from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ A weekend's worth of music is set at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Randall King will perform, along with opening act Jon Stork, at 8 p.m. today. Standing room only tickets are $15. Tragikly White will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Standing room only tickets are $10; reserved seats are $15.

The Read Southall Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Standing room only tickets are $20. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Lee Street Lyrical will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Joshua Stewart will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Allie Wade will perform at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Mark Curry and 92 Days, along with opening act Charlotte Taylor, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets for table seating are $10 in advance or $10 at the door if any remain; limited number of standing room tickets are $10 in advance or $10 at the door if any remain. Vintage Pistol, along with opening act A Civil Servant, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Standing room only tickets will be available in advance for $10; at the door for $10 if any remain. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Zach McKenzie will perform at 6 p.m. today; Ed Bowman will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday; and the Sam Allbright Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 414-0843; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock/.

◼️ The Going Jessies will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and Ben "Swamp Donkey" Brenner will perform for a "blues brunch" at 11 a.m. Sunday at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9273; therailyardlr.com.

◼️ Corbin Huffstutter will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ "Friday Night Live" will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and "Saturday Music Madness" will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Bad Habit will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline R0ad, North Little Rock. Admission is $10. (501) 945-9042.

◼️ Liquid Kitty will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Lucky's Sports Bar & Grill, 1101 Murphy Drive, Maumelle, (501) 271-5142.

◼️ Stony Ground, along with opening act Tony Moore, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Dockside Bar & Grill, 11321 W. Markham St., Little Rock. (501) 379-9367.

◼️ R.A. The Rugged Man will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

BENTON

The Big Dam Horns will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

BENTONVILLE

Willi Carlisle will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Momentary Green, 507 SE E St., Bentonville. Admission is free. (479) 367-7500.

◼️ The Leylines & Jenna Melnicki Duo will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Arvest Bank courtyard, 500 Museum Way, Bentonville. Admission is free. (479) 418-5700.

BRYANT

Cory Fontenot will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. today at The Copper Mule, 3348 Main St., Suite 600, Bryant. (501) 213-0379.

CABOT

Black Hole Sun, with special guest Asinomia, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Elixir (aka the Censored Monkey), 7619 John Harden Drive, Cabot; (501) 982-0091.

CONWAY

The Sam Allbright Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and SYNRG will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Smokey Emerson will perform at 7:30 p.m. today; Maximum Overdrive will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday; and The Buh Jones Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/conway/.

◼️ Big Shane will perform at 9 p.m. today and Kenny Kidd will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576; tcsmidtown.com.

◼️ Modern August will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway. (501) 328-5556; bearsdenpizza.net.

HOT SPRINGS

Escape the Journey tribute band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (tickets range from $60 to $75) and Dreams: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (tickets are $45) at The Legendary Vapors club, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463; banjostrings.com.

◼️ Country singer John Conlee will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets, available through Eventbrite, range from $35 to $700. (501) 859-9148; centraltheatre.org.

◼️ Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185.

◼️ Christine DeMeo will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Taco Mama, 1209 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 624-6262.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sensory 2 will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Bad Habit will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the 420 Eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 420-3286.

◼️ Sevendust, along with opening act Austin Meade, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East). (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com. Season passes and one-day tickets are available.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 629-4000.

OAKLAWN

The new Event Center at Oaklawn in Hot Springs has announced that tickets are on sale for its first three shows; details are at oaklawn.com or etix.com. The shows start at 7 p.m. Masks are optional.

Three Dog Night, Aug. 7. Tickets range from $55 to $75.

Kansas, Aug. 15. Tickets range from $80 to $100.

Jeff Foxworthy, Aug. 19. Tickets range from $85 to $105.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Big B and the Heartbeats will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, The GMG Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and Fonky Donkey will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MOUNT IDA

Charlotte Leigh & Josh Kiser will perform, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Mountain Harbor Resort & Spa, 994 Mountain Harbor Road, Mount Ida.

PARAGOULD

The first Big Grass Bluegrass Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at the Collins Theater in downtown Paragould. Friday's lineup: High Fidelity, The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band and The Cleverlys will play at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for floor seating and $25 for balcony.

Saturday, there will be two shows, at 1 and 6 p.m., featuring Breaking Grass, Russell Moore, IIIrd Tyme Out and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage. Tickets are $40 for floor and $35 for balcony for each show. (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com.

RUSSELLVILLE

Dazz & Brie and SYNRG will perform as part of "Music Downtown at Sundown" at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Russellville Train Depot Park, 320 W. C St., Russellville. (479) 967-1437.

◼️ Aces N Eights will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Old Bank Sports Bar, 220 W. Main St., Russellville. (479) 219-5181.

WILSON

Jake Lung will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. and Fevertree will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday as part of the "Battle of the Delta" — a steak and wine tasting at The Grange at Wilson Gardens, 15 S. Jefferson St., Wilson. Tickets are $45. (870) 576-3079; info@wilsonarkansas.com.