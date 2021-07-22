Sheridan resident graduates in Illinois

Raul Sustaita of Sheridan was among 360 candidates for graduation during commencement on May 2 at Illinois Wesleyan University at Bloomington, Ill. Sustaita majored in biology, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff receives grant from Lowe's

Pine Bluff has been selected as one of 100 Hometown recipients to receive a $250,000 grant from Lowe's, according to a news release from Mayor Shirley Washington's office.

"This grant will be used to support a new facility for individuals without homes. The city extends its appreciation to Lowe's for its generous support, and looks forward to working together as partners to improve Pine Bluff," said a spokesman for the mayor.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Lowe's is supporting improvement projects in 100 communities across the nation through a special initiative called "100 Hometowns." Out of more than 2,200 submissions from 36 states, the city was among honorees chosen for the grant.

Details: https://corporate.lowes.com/newsroom/stories/serving-communities/100-hometowns-lowesreveals-100-impact-projects-centennial-celebration.

Church seeks historical information

Officials with Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., are asking for the public's help in finding pictures and information about Springhill Baptist Church and elementary school from the early 1900s to about 1952. The facility was in the 1100 block of north Magnolia Street in Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

They are also looking for information on Girley Hall on the corner of Palm and Reeker streets in the early 1920s as well as a picture of the old Pine Hill Baptist Church before it was remodeled in the 1970s, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a message at Kings Highway's office at (870) 536-3763 or send a picture or details to kingshighway@att.net.