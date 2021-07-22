BASKETBALL

Hannahs to play in Australia

Former University of Arkansas guard Dusty Hannahs' basketball journey is taking him to Australia.

Hannahs, who recently wrapped up play at The Basketball Tournament as part of Team Arkansas, has signed a one-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League. The league is made up of nine teams in Australia and one in New Zealand.

Hannahs, 27, has spent much of his professional career in Memphis, particularly with the Hustle of the NBA G League. He signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Grizzlies and appeared in four games over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

A Little Rock native who signed with Texas Tech out of high school, Hannahs transferred to Arkansas and scored more than 1,000 points in two seasons, averaging 15.4 points per game. He helped the Razorbacks reach the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

-- Scottie Bordelon

Smith transferring to North Little Rock

Senior Nick Smith, the 2021 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Player of the Year, is set to play his final year of high school basketball for a defending state champion.

Smith, who helped lead Sylvan Hills to the Class 5A state semifinals last season, will play at North Little Rock this season, his father confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday. The Charging Wildcats won the Class 6A state title in March after beating longtime rival Little Rock Central in the final.

The 6-4, 170-pound guard averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as a junior for Bears, which went 24-4 and won the 5A-Central Conference regular-season conference title. The 5-star prospect -- who has offers from several Power 5 programs such as Arkansas, Kansas and North Carolina -- is rated as the No. 37 overall player in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, and the No. 1 recruit in the state.

The move comes days after Smith's teammate at Sylvan Hills, Corey Washington, announced that he would be transferring to North Little Rock as well.

-- Erick Taylor

GOLF

Calcatera named coach of the year

Arkansas Tech University Coach Luke Calcatera was named the NCAA Division II Coach of the Year on Wednesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The Wonder Boys finished in the top five in each of the seven tournaments they played, winning three on their way to a national championship. Calcatera was previously honored with his fifth Great American Conference Coach of the Year honor.

MOTOR SPORTS

ASCS Speedweek stretches across state

The American Sprint Car Series national tour's annual Speedweek will be held at eight tracks in three states, beginning with three consecutive nights in Arkansas.

Speedweek kicks off tonight at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, followed by Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove on Friday night and Little Rock's I-30 Speedway on Saturday night.

From there, it will be held at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Tuesday; Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on Wednesday; 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., on July 29; New Tulsa Speedway on July 30; and Outlaw Motor Speedway in Oktaha, Okla., on July 31.

Entering Speedweek, Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Okla., leads the ASCS national standings by 18 points over Matt Covington of Glenpool, Okla. Rounding out the top five in the standings are J.J. Hickle of Quilcene, Wash., Dylan Westbrook of Scotland, Ontario, and Australia's Scott Bogucki.

For tonight at Riverside, gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 8 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $25 and children ages 6-11 get in for $5. On Friday night at Batesville, gates open at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 8 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-11. On Saturday at I-30, gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children 12 and younger get in free.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services