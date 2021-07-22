Substance thrown, prisoner charged

A Pulaski County inmate was charged with aggravated assault after he threw a substance toward trusties cleaning a unit late Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

Odell Moore, 21, of North Little Rock threw a liquid substance at inmates cleaning the upper level of the unit, the report said.

Moore is being held on several aggravated assault and battery charges filed between late 2019 and mid-2021, including four assaults on correctional officers and one on a law officer, according to the jail inmate roster.

Moore was arrested at 11:30 p.m. and charged with felony aggravated assault.

LR man arrested after shots fired

Jacksonville police arrested a Little Rock man after a shooting Wednesday morning, according to a report.

Officers responded to 123 Roosevelt Circle just before 8 a.m. where Antonie Thompson, 24, was found with a firearm in his possession, the report said.

A victim told police that Thompson was waving the firearm in his direction, according to the report.

Thompson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held without bail and is charged with felony aggravated assault. He also is held on a Pulaski County warrant.