Super Quiz: Charles Dickens

What are the two cities in "A Tale of Two Cities"?

Jacob Marley was this character's partner.

Bill Sikes accidentally hangs himself in this novel.

This last novel of Dickens' was unfinished and a bit of a mystery.

This novel depicts the education of an orphan nicknamed Pip.

In which novel do little Nell and her grandfather appear?

What is the title of the first novel by Dickens?

This was the shortest of his novels and the only one not to have scenes set in London.