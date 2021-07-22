Suspect charged in McRae slaying

A McRae man has been charged in a homicide that took place in March 2020, deputies said.

Deputies received a 911 call on March 4, 2020, around 6:45 a.m. about a possible dead person at 115 Lynn St. in McRae, according to a news release from the White County sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, authorities found 72-year-old Keith Crisco dead in the home from apparent trauma to his head. That trauma was later confirmed by the state Crime Lab, deputies said.

Terry Wayne Thompson, 52, was developed as a suspect, and additional evidence linked him to the crime, the release stated.

Thompson was taken into the sheriff's office Wednesday and provided a statement regarding his involvement in the case, deputies said.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to deputies.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7, according to the release.