Tennessee shelter claims bias in suit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A group that runs a Tennessee shelter for unaccompanied migrant children has sued the state over its decision to suspend the facility’s license after an employee was arrested on abuse allegations.

Baptiste Group filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Davidson County Chancery Court, claiming the state violated due-process protections while also being improperly motivated by “bias, racial prejudice and the like” in respect to the migrant children housed at the facility.

Earlier this month, the Department of Children’s Services suspended the nonprofit’s license after allegations that child abuse had occurred and a teenage boy had run away from the facility.

The 28-page lawsuit states that the state’s action “demonstrates bias and prejudice towards TBG” because the state has not taken similar actions for other agencies facing similar accusations.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children’s Services said the agency was still reviewing the lawsuit.