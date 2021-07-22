This date in baseball

July 22

1906 Bob Ewing pitched the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies without a single assist by his teammates.

1923 Washington's Walter Johnson fanned opposing pitcher Stan Coveleski for his 3,000th career strikeout. The Big Train, the first player in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts, struck out five and allowed one run in the Senators' 3-1 victory over Cleveland.

1926 Cincinnati had four triples in an 11-run second inning, and the Reds beat the Boston Braves 13-1. Curt Walker tied a National League record with two triples in the inning.

1932 Philadelphia's Mickey Cochrane hit for the cycle and drove in four runs to lead the Athletics to an 8-4 vicory over the Washington Senators. Cochrance tripled in a run in the first inning, hit a two-run home run in the third, doubled in the sixth and had an RBI single to chase starter General Crowder in the seventh inning. Cochrane ground out to first in the ninth.

1962 Floyd Robinson of the Chicago White Sox had six singles in six at-bats in a 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

1964 Pittsburgh's Willie Stargell hit for the cycle, drove in three runs and scored four times in the Pirates' 13-2 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals.

1997 Atlanta's Greg Maddux turned in a masterful pitching performance, using 76 pitches in a complete game 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Only 13 pitches were balls.

2006 Alfonso Soriano had three doubles, a triple and scored two runs to lead Washington to a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

2007 The New York Yankees had 25 hits in a 21-4 rout of Tampa Bay. The Yankees hit six home runs in the game, including two by Shelley Duncan.

2012 Seth Smith hit a tying home run in the ninth inning, Coco Crisp singled home the winning run in the 12th and the surging Oakland Athletics rallied from four runs down to stun the New York Yankees 5-4 and complete a four-game sweep. The Yankees had not been swept in a four-game series since May 2003 against Toronto.

2012 Ryan Doumit homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs to lead Minnesota to a 7-5 victory over Kansas City.

2013 Ryan Braun, the 2011 National League MVP, was suspended for the rest of the season and the postseason, the start of sanctions involving players reportedly tied to a Florida clinic accused of distributing performance-enhancing drugs. The Milwaukee Brewers star accepted the 65-game ban, 15 games more than the one he avoided last year when an arbitrator overturned his positive test for elevated testosterone because the urine sample had been improperly handled.

