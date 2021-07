This week's golf events

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

PGA TOUR

EVENT 3M Open SITE Blaine, Minn.

COURSE TPC Twin Cities (Par 71, 7,431 yards)

PURSE $6.6 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.188 million

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Michael Thompson

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, Andrew Landry, David Lingmerth

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Cazoo Open SITE Newport, Wales

COURSE Celtic Manor

PURSE $1.474 million

WINNER'S SHARE $246,000

TELEVISION Golf Channel, Friday, 2-4 a.m. (tape delay); Saturday-Monday, 3-5 a.m. (tape delay)

DEFENDING CHAMPION Romain Langasque

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Evian Championship

SITE Evian-les-Baines, France

COURSE Evian Resort GC (Par 71, 6,523 yards)

PURSE $4.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $675,000

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 4-6 a.m., 8:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-7:30 a.m.; CNBC, Saturday-Sunday, 7:30-10 a.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Jin Young Ko (2019)

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Brooke Matthews

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

EVENT Senior British Open

SITE Berkshire, England

COURSE Sunningdale GC (Par 70, 6,618 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $314,330

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 6-8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-noon

DEFENDING CHAMPION Bernhard Langer (2019)

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, Clark Dennis, Ken Duke

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Price Cutter Charity Championship

SITE Springfield, Mo.

COURSE Highland Springs CC (Par 72, 7,115 yards)

PURSE $600,000

WINNER'S SHARE $108,000

TELEVISION None

DEFENDING CHAMPION Max McGreevy

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Nicolas Echavarria, Rob Hudson, Taylor Moore, Tag Ridings