Troopers: Woman fatally struck by car on Arkansas 66 in Stone County

A Mountain View woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon on Arkansas 66, troopers said.

Yvonne Marie Duncan, 65, had walked onto the roadway, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

A 1998 Nissan was heading west at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday on Arkansas 66 in Stone County at the time of the incident, troopers said.

The Nissan struck Duncan when she walked onto the westbound lane, troopers added.

Duncan was taken to Stone County Medical Center, where she later died, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as partly cloudy and clear.

At least 333 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.