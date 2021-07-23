Arkansas Governors' School to send students home, pivot to remote after 4 test positive for covid

Arkansas Governor's School officials said Friday evening it is sending everyone home Saturday morning after learning that three students and one faculty member have tested positive for covid-19.

The summer program, which is entering its final week, will shift to a remote session, as it did for its entirely during the 2020 session.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will transition the remainder of the 42nd Arkansas Governor's School to a virtual format that will allow students to complete the curriculum from home," said Robin Lasey, director of the school, and co-director Jeff Woods, in a statement issued Friday night.

"Given the increasing prevalence of covid-19 in our state at this time and our civic responsibility to contribute to the health and safety of AGS [Arkansas Governor's School] students, faculty and staff as well as the larger community, we believe it is in everyone's best interest to make this pivot to remote learning."

In their announcement Friday evening, school officials said the checkout process will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue until all the students have returned home.

Officials said that parents and guardians may report to the Arkansas Tech University residence hall where their child has been staying. Photo identification will be required for parents and guardians to check out their students.

The summer program is being held at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

Approximately 370 rising high school seniors from around the state arrived at Arkansas Tech's campus on July 5. The four-week program is made possible by a grant from the Arkansas Department of Education. The decision to send students home was done in consultation with the state Education department. The summer program is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 1.