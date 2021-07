Corning, 1911: "We arrived 1:39 AM and the wagon was here waiting for us." "A big kiss for you from May, love and many kisses," a daughter's note to her father in St. Louis. The town's Moore-Barns business block housed a bakery on the right and a store on the left with a banner for "Christmas Candies."

