Bentonville gunfire leads to one arrest

BENTONVILLE -- Police arrested one person after a shooting Wednesday, according to a Bentonville Police Department news release.

Police were called at 10:52 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Southwest Navajo Drive, on the city's west side. Statements and evidence confirmed there had been shots fired in the area, but no one reported any injuries, according to police.

One arrest was made, but police declined to release more information because juveniles were involved. The incident remains under investigation, police said.