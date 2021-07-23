Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville gunfire leads to one arrest

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:16 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- Police arrested one person after a shooting Wednesday, according to a Bentonville Police Department news release.

Police were called at 10:52 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Southwest Navajo Drive, on the city's west side. Statements and evidence confirmed there had been shots fired in the area, but no one reported any injuries, according to police.

One arrest was made, but police declined to release more information because juveniles were involved. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Print Headline: Bentonville gunfire leads to one arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT