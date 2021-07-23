Calendar 7-23-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, July 23

Meet and greet set for PB police chief

The community will have an opportunity to meet Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at 6 p.m. today in the courtyard on the second level of the civic center at 200 E. Eighth Ave. Mayor Shirley Washington appointed Franklin, 69, interim police chief Monday. Franklin brings more than three decades of law enforcement experience to the post, all of which he gained at the Arkansas State Police. The public is invited to attend the gathering to meet Franklin and learn what his vision is for the Pine Bluff Police Department, according to a news release.

Saturday, July 24

Raven's Nest pantry to offer food Saturday

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Summit Soundz plans band concert

The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present a concert at 6 p.m. July 24 in the worship center of Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, at Pine Bluff. This 30 piece wind band includes high school and college students from southeast Arkansas as well as area band directors: Al Wimberly, Garry Henson and Kameron Willis, according to a news release. The concert is free and open to the public.

House of Bread hosts youth event

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., invites the community to attend the Youth Explosion from 1-3 p.m. July 24 at J.C. Jeffries Park, 1401 Belmont St. The event will include free food. Free backpacks with school supplies will be available for children who attend, according to a news release. Details: Marshell Foster or Saint Mary Harris, pastor/apostle, at houseofbread71601@outlook.com.

Beginning Saturday, July 24

ASC hosts The Miracle Worker auditions

The Arts & Science Centere for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is seeking people ages 11 and older to audition for its September theatrical production, The Miracle Worker. Audition dates are July 24-25. For more information and to sign up for an audition slot, visit asc701.org/auditions. This drama tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student Helen Keller, who is blind and deaf. Performances are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 at the Adam B. Robinson Black Box Theater in the ART WORKS on Main at 627 S. Main St.

Monday, July 26

A&P Finance Committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission (A&P) Finance Committee will meet at noon July 26 at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes financial reports, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, at bbrown@explorepinebluff.com, or or Sheri Storie, A&P director, at sstorie@explorepinebluff.com.

Tuesday, July 27

Civic Auditorium panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet by conference call at noon July 27. To join the meeting or for details, contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email Teresa Rash at tlrash@pinebluff.com.

Korean War veterans to be honored

The 68th anniversary of the end of the Korean War is scheduled to be commemorated at 10 a.m. July 27 at the Korean War Monument at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History at Little Rock. The ceremony will feature a wreath laying and presentation of the 2021 Korean War Commemorative book, according to a news release. Seating is limited, attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs as a precaution. The ceremony is open to the public and will be broadcast via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/ under Events. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the second floor of the museum.

Wednesday, July 28

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Thurday, July 29

Redistricting hearings to be held

Arkansas Board of Apportionment will hold redistricting hearings around state, according to a news release. In southeast Arkansas, hearings will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. July 29 at the fine arts center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello; Aug. 10 at Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas at Hope; and Aug. 12 at the fine arts center at Phillips County Community College at Helena. Former Chief Justice Betty C. Dickey, who was recently appointed as coordinator of the board of apportionment, and members of the board set eight hearings. For other sites and details visit www.arkansasredistricting.org or call (501) 534-5050.

UAPB alumni group plans conference

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association invites alumni to register for the Virtual Alumni 2021 Summer Conference to be held July 29-31 via Zoom. The event will be hosted by the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, Pulaski County Alumni Chapter, according to a news release. Highlights include: speakers and presenters, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Day and Ask the Administration. On Ask the Administration, participants may submit a maximum of two questions to UAPBalumniconference@gmail.com to be addressed by either National Alumni President Kymara Seals or UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander or their appointees. Regular registration is $30 per person (through July 5). Alumni are also encouraged to make a donation for the Summer Conference Scholarship Fund to help a UAPB student in need of tuition or book assistance. Details: uapbalumni.org or the National Alumni Office at (870) 536-2309.

Covid-19 recovery, resiliency seminars set

The Delta Center for Economic Development and Arkansas Economic Development Institute will offer Covid-19 Recovery and Resiliency Workshops for business and community leaders, according to a news release. In-person events are scheduled for July 29, North Little Rock (RSVP by July 23); Aug. 12, Russellville; Aug. 26, Pine Bluff; Sept. 9, Harrison; Sept. 14, Wynne; Sept. 28, Hot Springs; Sept. 30, Hope; Oct. 12, Fort Smith; and Oct. 14, Batesville. Details: covidrecovery.youraedi.com, asbtdc.org or 800-862-2040.

Through Friday, July 30

Area Agency fan drive ends

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Beat the Heat Annual Fan Drive Monday through July 30. The fan drive will be held in the counties the agency serves: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Lincoln and Jefferson, according to a news release. People interested in donating fans or air conditioners should call Area Agency. People who need fans must be disabled or 60 years old or older and contact the agency. Their names will be placed on a list waiting list. The applicants will be told when the fans may be picked up. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn when obtaining fans. Applicants will be asked to present ID. Details: Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Saturday, July 31

Christian education group to give away school supplies

School supplies will be given away at 10 a.m. July 31 at 605 N. Buerkle St. at Stuttgart. The Multi-District Congress of Christian Education is sponsoring the event. Items will be given away while supplies last, according to a news release.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 6

'9 to 5' The Musical opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will open for in-person performances starting Aug. 6 with the production of "9 to 5 the Musical." Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 6, 13, and 20, Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8, 15, and 22. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank. Tickets are now available and cost $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers, according to a news release. This musical production is based on the 1980 movie. The book is by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film. Compositions are by Dolly Parton. To purchase tickets or for details, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Through Friday, Aug. 6

TOPPS hosts summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug. 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

TOPPS to hand out food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will hold its monthly food distribution again beginning Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are handed out, according to a news release. The event is a drive-through distribution. All participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and the food boxes will be placed inside their vehicles. TOPPS will hold its food distribution on the second Tuesday of each month. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Through Thursday, Aug. 12

Small Works on Paper on display at Stuttgart

The 2021 Small Works on Paper exhibition is on display at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart through Aug. 12. The annual touring visual arts exhibition showcases the work of Arkansas artists. Two area artists with works included in the exhibition are Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff. Thirty eight pieces from various artists are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition, according to a news release. The gallery is open with limited viewing hours, so visitors should call (870) 673-1781 to confirm a viewing time. No opening reception is planned. Details: www.arkansasarts.org.

Through Friday, Aug. 13

Generator hosts youth digital camp

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp entited Building Digital Skills Forward. The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multi-track program for 6-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills. For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Pine Bluff to host covid-19 vaccination clinic

The Pine Bluff Convention Center will hold a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Appointments or walk-ins will be accepted. The Pfizer vaccine will be given to people 12 years old and older, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter. The goal is to get 1,000 people vaccinated on this day. Vaccinations are also administered regularly at various locations including the Jefferson County Health Department, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy and Jefferson Comprehensive Care. For a list of vaccination sites, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan. For details on the Aug. 14 city clinic, people may call: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office (870) 730-2000, ext. 7, or Mary Liddell, spokesman, (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, Aug. 14

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes on display

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view through Aug. 14 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Through Sunday, Aug. 15

Grant applications being accepted for charitable programs

Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may begin Saturday applying online for Giving Tree grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF). Applications must be submitted by Aug. 15 at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/ Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Jefferson County is eligible to apply. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a grant-making committee from PBACF. Any nonprofit that received a grant in 2020 must complete a grant report to be considered for this current grant cycle, according to a news release.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Chamber presents Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo on Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Expo Breakfast speaker will be Chris Robinson, director of athletics at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Breakfast will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $250 to sponsor a table for eight people. The expo continues with the VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. The trade show floor will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring exhibits from area businesses and community organizations. For details or booth reservations, contact Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Christian Women's Connection meets

The Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The feature will be Dr. Jennifer Jacks, MD, a dermatologist at Pine Bluff. The speaker will be announced. The cost of the meal is $16, which includes tax and tip. Reservations must be made by noon Aug. 16 by calling Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302.

Through Thursday, Aug. 19

Art league hosts Jennings' exhibit

The Pine Bluff Art League will host an exhibition featuring work by member Crystal Jennings through Aug. 19 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The community is invited to view work by the artist in the main gallery hall. Jennings' work has been exhibited throughout Arkansas including in multiple "Annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibitions" at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Jonesboro's Bradbury Art Museum and in the "2021 Small Works on Paper" hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council.

Friday, Aug. 20

Ag Hall of Fame plans induction ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame announced Aug. 20 as a target date for the induction ceremony for its next class of inductees. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, the director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, Aug. 28

ASC hosts Jerry Colburn exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Colburn," a multi-media retrospective exhibition. Visitors may view the work through Aug. 28. Featuring Colburn's inkblots, collages and music, this exhibition is an immersive experience for all audiences, according to the news release.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game. UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni, according to a news release. More fall homecoming 2021 details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.

Through Saturday, Oct. 16

Rosenzweig Exhibition closes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through Oct. 16. The exhibition is named for Irene Rosenzweig, a noted scholar and teacher. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Chamber to honor Jefferson County Farm Family

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Underway

Funding available to help workers affected by pandemic

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced funding availability of approximately $43 million in grants to help reemploy dislocated workers most affected by the economic and employment fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a newsletter by the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Administered by the labor department's "Employment and Training Administration," the department will award funds through Comprehensive and Accessible Reemployment through Equitable Employment Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grants. Details are available on the department's website: https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/eta/eta20210629.

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

UAPB announces football ticket sales

Season tickets for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2021 football season are on sale, according to a news release. The Golden Lions announced that fans can now purchase season and single game tickets for the upcoming season. The reigning Southwestern Athletic Western Division Champions will play five games at Simmons Bank Field and open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Lane College. The five-game packages can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/3dde8mvb, by calling the UAPB Ticket Office at (870) 575-8601 or by emailing goldenliontickets@uapb.edu, according to the news release.

HUD announces covid-19 aid possible for late mortgages

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is urging struggling homeowners to request a mortgage payment forbearance from their servicer now. If homeowners need assistance, the covid-19 forbearance – a reduction or pause in their mortgage payment – can be requested by the borrower, according to a news release. More than 325,000 homeowners with FHA-insured single-family mortgages that are at least two payments behind (60+ days delinquent) on their mortgage payments have not requested a forbearance and are at risk of losing their homes. For help talking to your mortgage servicer or understanding your options, call (800) 569-4287 to contact a HUD-approved housing counseling agency in your area. Details: www.hud.gov and http://espanol.hud.gov.

Railroad Museum open

The Arkansas Railroad Museum, 1700 Port Road, operated by the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society Inc., reopened June 5. The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with free admission. Details: https://arkansasrailroadmuseum.org/

Arts center summer camps underway

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Gould Youth Ministries feeding program underway

Gould Youth Ministries (GYM) will offer free grab and go meals in its summer feeding program Monday through Thursday through Aug. 12. Meals will be available: Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 Camden Road; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30 a.m. (through July 29); Watson Chapel fieldhouse gymnasium; breakfast 7:50 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch noon-1:15 p.m. (through Aug. 12); Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave.; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30 a.m. (July 12-July 29); LL Owen Elementary School Cafeteria, 3605 Oakwood Road; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); Edgewood Elementary School, 4100 W. 32nd Ave.; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); Cherry St. Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St.; snack and supper 4:15-5:30 p.m. through Aug. 12); Old Dollarway High School fieldhouse gymnasium, 4900 Dollarway Road; snack and supper 5-6:15p.m. (June 14-Aug. 12); BRAVE, Pine Bluff Convention Center # 2 Convention Center Drive; breakfast and lunch 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (only one day, Saturday, Aug. 7); Details: Antoinette Burks, GYM director, alburks1@ualr.edu.

Utility, rent assistance available

Arkansans who are having trouble paying rent or utility bills due to covid-19 can apply now for federal money to help cover costs incurred since April 2020, according to an Entergy Arkansas news release. The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program has allocated $173 million to be administered through the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS established the Arkansas Rent Relief Program to distribute the available funds. Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance for rent and/or utility costs incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Details: ar.gov/rentrelief or https://www.entergy.com/covid-19/rental-assistance/ or https://www.entergy-arkansas.com/payment-options/.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and up at the JCCSI Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 Tennessee St. Covid-19 vaccinations will be available from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be an on-going program, according to a news release. JCCSI's medical team will provide the Moderna vaccine. People should call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment but walk-ins are welcome.

Health departments offering Moderna shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the Moderna covid-19 vaccine to anyone 18 or older at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites including Doctor's Orders Pharmacy; call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com; and Jefferson Regional Medical Center, visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.