Camp for young Blackhawks set for next week in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Blackhawk football flight school camp will be held Monday through Thursday.

Skills, drills and flag football will be offered, coached by Blackhawk coaches and players. All boys and girls from first through seventh grade are invited.

Camp begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $40 or $15 per day. Lunch is provided.

For information, check out Blackhawk Football on Twitter @Blackhawks_FB, Instagram @Blackhawks_FB, Facebook @Pea Ridge Blackhawk Football Community or by emailing head coach Brey Cook at Brey.Cook@pearidgek12.com.