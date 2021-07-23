Sections
Camp for young Blackhawks set for next week in Pea Ridge

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Blackhawk head football coach Brey Cook and Blackhawk football team members will host Blackhawk football flight school, a camp for youth, July 26-29. Skills, drills and flag football are offered.

PEA RIDGE -- Blackhawk football flight school camp will be held Monday through Thursday.

Skills, drills and flag football will be offered, coached by Blackhawk coaches and players. All boys and girls from first through seventh grade are invited.

Camp begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $40 or $15 per day. Lunch is provided.

For information, check out Blackhawk Football on Twitter @Blackhawks_FB, Instagram @Blackhawks_FB, Facebook @Pea Ridge Blackhawk Football Community or by emailing head coach Brey Cook at Brey.Cook@pearidgek12.com.

