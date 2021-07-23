Church News

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARYBAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate their 61st annual Inspirational Adult Choir Concert at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The community can view this concert on Facebook.

SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host the Summit Soundz Celebration Band will in a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday. This 30 piece wind band includes high school and college students from southeast Arkansas as well as band directors: Al Wimberly, Garry Henson and Kameron Willis. The concert is free and open to the public.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH invites the community to attend the Youth Explosion from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at J.C. Jeffries Park, 1401 Belmont St. The event will include free food. Free backpacks with school supplies will be available for children who attend. Details: houseofbread71601@outlook.com.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host special speakers Sunday. At 11 a.m., the Rev. Clarence Giles will be the guest speaker for the fourth Sunday Services. Roderic Goodwin, a minister at New Community, will be the speaker for the Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. The community is invited to attend. Regular services are held at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The church is practicing health safety guidelines and wearing masks. Hand sanitizer stations are located near the entrances and the ushers will provide masks.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven’s Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification.

THE BEAUTY FOR ASHES CONFERENCE will be presented by gospel artist Shell Marks at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Heart-2Heart Worship Center at Grady and 3 p.m. Sunday at Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow. Guests will include Evangelists Jennifer Harris and Audrea Johnson and Elder Maurice Tatum, among others. Registration is free and covid-19 guidelines will be in effect.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., seeks the public’s help in finding pictures and information about the Springhill Baptist Church and elementary school from the early 1900’s to about 1952. The facility was located in the 1100 block of north Magnolia Street at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. They are also looking for information on Girley Hall located on the corner of Palm and Reeker streets in the early 1920’s and a picture of the old Pine Hill Baptist Church before it was remodeled in the 1970’s. Anyone with information is asked to leave a message at Kings Highway’s office at (870) 536-3763 or send a picture or details to kingshighway@att.net.

THE 10TH ANNUAL PRAYER RALLY will be held from 6-7 a.m. Aug. 7 on the grounds of the Pine Bluff Civic Center in downtown Pine Bluff. The rally will be led by Apostle Saint Mary Harris of House of Bread Delilverance Church, and other local and national prayer leaders. This year the theme is, JUST GOD — No Brands… No Labels. The community is invited to attend.

THE MULTI-DISTRICT CONGRESS OF CHRISTIAN EDUCATION will give away school supplies at 10 a.m. July 31 at 605 N. Buerkle St.at Stuttgart. Items will be given away while supplies last.

