Rays acquire Nelson Cruz

CLEVELAND -- Nelson Cruz packed up his big bat and joined a contender.

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball's most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Cruz was well aware of the likelihood he'd be dealt this month, with the disappointing Twins well out of contention. Nonetheless he told reporters the news still felt "shocking" and "heartbreaking" to him after becoming fond of the organization over his 21/2 seasons in Minnesota.

"It's a tough one. I guess it's a new chapter, and I will embrace it the way I embrace everything in my life to go help the Tampa Bay Rays to win a championship," Cruz said.

Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered the night just one game behind first-place Boston in the AL East, announced they got Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for minor league right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

The 41-year-old Cruz has 436 career home runs and 1,202 RBI. He'll bring some needed pop to Tampa Bay's lineup and should help the Rays against left-handers. They're hitting .226 versus lefties.

Usually frugal Tampa Bay assumes $5.1 million remaining in Cruz's $13 million salary. The Rays began the season with a $68.3 million payroll, 26th among the 30 teams.

The seven-time All-Star also has plenty of playoff experience with 17 home runs and 37 RBI in 46 postseason games. He's batting .294 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI this season, and over 258 games with the Twins he finished with 76 home runs and a .984 OPS.

"People joke about how he's ageless, and it really does feel that way," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said.

With a week until the trade deadline and no shot at making the playoffs, the Twins figured they'd get something for Cruz to begin building toward the future. Minnesota entered Thursday at 41-55.