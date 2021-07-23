Democrat-Gazette earns 11 first-place citations, general excellence award at Arkansas Press Association convention

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette received 11 first-place citations and won the award for general excellence among the state’s larger daily newspapers at the Arkansas Press Association’s virtual convention today.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette placed second for general excellence, which is decided on a point system for each first-, second- and third-place honors in 28 other categories. The Texarkana Gazette placed third among the large-circulation dailies.

All three newspapers are owned by WEHCO Media Inc.

The Daily Citizen, Searcy, won general excellence in the smaller dailies category.

Among weekly newspapers the general excellence prize was awarded to The Leader, Jacksonville, for larger weeklies; Carrol County News, Berryville, for medium-sized weeklies; and The Spring River Chronicle, Hardy for smaller weeklies.

The awards were for work published in 2020.

Former Democrat-Gazette reporter Tony Holt took first-place honors in the news story category for large dailies for his article “Arkansans’ killer executed by U.S” about the federal execution of an Arkansas family’s killer.

The I.F. Stone Award, which recognizes extraordinary investigative reporting of governmental wrongdoing, went to Rick Kron of The Leader, for “Jacksonville Police Department pay scheme.”

Members of the Michigan Press Association chose the winners from 1,233 entries submitted by 33 Arkansas Press Association member newspapers. Following is the list of first-place winners in each category and division.

NEWS STORY

Smaller dailies: Times-Herald, Forrest City, Tamara Johnson, “Two officers shot at Walmart.” Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, Tony Holt, “Arkansans’ killer executed by U.S.” Smaller weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Tammy Curtis, “Fulton County Judge to resign after conviction.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Berryville, Scott Loftis, “Fired in GF, Eureka Springs chief’s son hired by ESPD.” Larger weeklies, Madison County Record, Huntsville, Rod Harrington, “Suspect of 1977 homicide dies in prison.”

FEATURE STORY

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Greg Geary, “Camping out for covid patient.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, Lara Jo Hightower, “Pandemic Academics.” Smaller weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Tammy Curtis, “Bringing Brady back.” Medium weeklies: Herald-Leader, Siloam Springs, Graham Thomas, “The ballad of the Butler Creek boys.” Larger weeklies: Hot Springs Village Voice, Misty Castile, “How Mountain Pine revived its defunded police department.”

BEST SERIES REPORTING

Smaller dailies: Camden News, Patric Flannigan, “CFSD vs. Bradshaw.” Larger dailies: Combined staffs of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, “Covid Classroom – Back to School.” Smaller weeklies, Washington County Enterprise-Leader, Lincoln, Mark Humphrey, “Dream within reach — State basketball finals canceled.” Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, John Robert Schirmer, “School virus cases.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, Jeffrey Smith, “Beebe City Council candidate.”

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

The Leader, Rick Kron, "Jacksonville Police Department pay scheme."

BEAT REPORTER

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Greg Geary, police and fire beat. Larger dailies: Texarkana Gazette, Lynn LaRowe, courts beat. Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, Andrew Bagley, school district beat. Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, John Robert Schirmer, school beat. Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, Rick Kron, city beat.

COVID BEAT REPORTER

Smaller dailies, The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Greg Geary. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, Jeannie Roberts. Smaller weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Tammy Curtis. Medium weeklies: Wynne Progress, David Owens. Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, Mountain View, Edie Sutterfield.

SPORTS NEWS STORY

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Jordan Woodson, “AGFC, waterways threatened.” Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, Bob Holt, “Sutton, UA Basketball’s trail blazer, dies at 84.” Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, Andrew Bagley, “Allegations of sexual misconduct.” Medium weeklies: Herald-Leader, Siloam Springs, Graham Thomas, “Returning to Europe.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, Ray Benton, “Bears win wild one over Pats.”

SPORTS FEATURE STORY

Smaller dailies: Harrison Daily Times, Jeff Brasel, “Tradition doesn’t graduate.” Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, George Stoia, “Living with grief.” Smaller weeklies: Montgomery County News, Mount Ida Dewayne Holloway, “Living the dream.” Medium weeklies Herald-Leader, Siloam Springs, Graham Thomas, “Jared’s journey.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, Ray Benton, “Cabot senior believes it’s blessing to receive.”

SPORTS COLUMN

Smaller dailies: Harrison Daily Times, Jeff Brasel, “Young not on bench this season.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, Rick Fires, “Red Heads pioneers in women’s hoops.” Smaller weeklies: Washington County Enterprise-Leader, Lincoln, Mark Humphrey, “Injury reveals father’s heart.” Medium-Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, Ray Benton, “Gwatney coach has priorities right.”

EDITORIAL WRITING

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Steve Watts, “Humans still greatest threat.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, Greg Harton, “Way off target.” Smaller weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Tammy Curtis, “Look the real fear square in the eye.” Medium-Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, Mountain View, Lori Freeze, “Compromise should be goal.”

NEWS AND POLITICAL COLUMN

Smaller dailies: Saline Courier, Benton, Josh Briggs, “Being black should not be a death sentence.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, Lowell Grisham, “A game changer.” Smaller weeklies: Washington County Enterprise-Leader, Lincoln, Maylon Rice, “Putting people’s faces on the Covid-19 numbers.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Berryville, Samantha Jones, “Peacefully non-comply with Ballinger’s mask stance.” Larger dailies: Daily Record, Little Rock, Wesley Brown “Brown on Business: Covid-19.”

GENERAL INTEREST COLUMN

Smaller dailies: The Courier, Russellville, Randal Seyler, “Not OK Boomer: Talking ‘bout my generation.” Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, Philip Martin, “What’s goin’ on?” Smaller weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Mack Thompson, “The greatest medal.” Medium weeklies: Advance-Monticellonian, Monticello, Melissa Orrell, “I hugged my dad today and I will not forget it.” Larger dailies: The Leader, Jacksonville, Rick Kron, “Controversial chief has cancer.”

HUMOROUS COLUMN

Smaller dailies: Paragould Daily Press, Steve Gillespie, “We’re all different.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, Gary Smith, “Pull the car over, now.” Smaller weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Tammy Curtis, “Dethroning the ice witch.” Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, Louie Graves, “Riding & bowling. Confused about PBR at arena in North Little Rock.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, Rick Kron, “Dictionaries dump a few words.”

FREELANCE RECOGNITION

Smaller dailies: The Courier, Russellville, Ken Heard, “Bail bondsmen deal with pandemic, holidays.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, Victoria Burnett, “Families come first.” Smaller weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Angelia Roberts, "The call." Medium-Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, Ernie Dumas, "Portis made us glad we're Arkies."

BEST HEADLINE WRITING

Smaller dailies: Log Cabin Democrat, Conway, Jeanette Anderton, “Some prefer wool over their eyes to a mask over their mouth, nose.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, staff, “City gets gruff with two billy goats.” Smaller weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Tammy Curtis, “Pride or Prejudice?” Medium weeklies: Herald-Leader, Siloam Springs, Graham Thomas, “Grass is greener with the lawn tools.” Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, Mountain View, Lori Freeze, “On school millage -- ‘should have’ is now.”

SINGLE NEWS PHOTO

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Al Fowler, “Camping out for COVID patient.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, Charlie Kaijo, “Nurse Julie Palmer consoles Luca’Brasi Means.” Smaller weeklies: Montgomery County News, Mount Ida, Dewayne Holloway, “Highway 27 was blocked.” Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, John Robert Schirmer, “Sunday morning.” Larger weeklies: Madison County Record, Huntsville, Rod Harrington, “More positive tests in county.”

SINGLE FEATURE PHOTO

Smaller dailies: Paragould Daily Press, Gary Exelby, “Great-Grandfather’s Day.” Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, Stephen Swofford, “Ballet performance goes on.” Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, Philly Rains, “Wallace candlelight vigil.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Berryville, David Bell, “Winter wonderland.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, Deborah Horn, “Honoring fallen Arkansans.”

SINGLE SPORTS ACTION PHOTO

Smaller dailies: Harrison Daily Times, Jeff Brasel, “Last two minutes of first kind to Northark.” Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, Stephen Swofford, “Inaugural girls state wrestling tournament.” Smaller weeklies: Newton County Times, Jasper, Jeff Brasel, “Omaha scores win in fourth quarter comeback.” Medium weeklies: Herald-Leader, Siloam Springs, Bud Sullins, “Lady Panthers surge in second half.” Larger weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, John Robert Schirmer, “Lauren Carver keeps the ball in possession.”

SINGLE SPORTS FEATURE PHOTO

Smaller dailies: Malvern Daily Record, Gerren Smith, “Panthers secure 40-point conference victory.” Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, Tommy Metthe, “Battle-tested Kirby shows chops.” Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, Horseshoe Bend, Leanna Hoskinds, “Toughest in the state.” Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, John Robert Schirmer, “Before the game.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, David Scolli, “Cabot pair wins state title.”

BEST PICTURE PAGE/PHOTO ESSAY

Smaller dailies: Harrison Daily Times, James L. White, Samantha Harness, staff, “Pruitt Bridge.” Larger dailies: Texarkana Gazette, KelsiCQ Brinkmeyer, “Meet the teacher.” Smaller weeklies: Washington County Enterprise-Leader, Lincoln, Mark Humphrey, “Who’s the boss.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Berryville, David Bell, “Green Forest Graduation.” Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, Mountain View, Rusty Fraser, “Sylamore 50K Run.”

2021 PHOTO OF THE YEAR

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, Charlie Kaijo,

“Nurse Julie Palmer consoles Luca’Brasi Mean.”

BEST FRONT PAGE

Smaller dailies: Saline Courier, Benton, staff. Larger dailies: The Sentinel-Record, Hot Springs, Mark Gregory, Jason Wilson. Smaller weeklies: Washington County Enterprise-Leader, Lincoln, Monica Hooper. Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Berryville, Brad Stout. Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, staff.

BEST GRAPHIC DESIGN PORTFOLIO

ALL dailies: Harrison Daily Times, Samantha Harness. Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, Horseshoe Bend, Carrie Johnson. Medium-Larger weeklies: Daily Record, Little Rock, Karen Dunphy.

BEST WEBSITE

All dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, www.nwaonline.com. All weeklies: Madison County Record, Huntsville, Shannon Hahn, Opal Dennis, Rod Harrington, www.mcrecordonline.com.

COVERAGE OF AGRICULTUE

Smaller dailies: Paragould Daily Press, Gary Exelby. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, Stephen Steed, Nathan Owens, Noel Oman. Smaller weeklies: Washington County Enterprise-Leader, Lincoln Mark Humphrey, Lynn Kutter. Medium weeklies: Wynne Progress, David Owens. Larger weeklies: Madison County Record, Huntsville, Rod Harrington.

COVERAGE OF EDUCATION

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Ally Ham, Greg Geary. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville, Dave Perozek, Lara Jo Hightower. Smaller weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Tammy Curtis. Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader. Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, Mountain View, staff.

COVERAGE OF ELECTIONS AND POLITICS

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Greg Geary, Ally Ham. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Fayetteville Doug Thompson, Laurinda Joenks. Smaller-Medium weeklies: The Helena World, Andrew Bagley. Larger weeklies: The Leader, Jacksonville, Jonathan Feldman, Rick Kron, Jeffrey Smith.

COVERAGE OF HEALTH AND MEDICAL

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Greg Geary, Ally Ham. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock, staff. Smaller weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Tammy Curtis. Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, Louie Graves, John Robert Schirmer. Larger weeklies: Madison County Record, Huntsville Rod Harrington, Anne Greene