DRILLERS 6, NATURALS 3

Northwest Arkansas picked up a two-run home run from Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning and not much else the rest of the way in a loss to the Tulsa Drillers in front of 4,234 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa Thursday night.

Three Tulsa relievers limited the Naturals to six hits over the final eight innings. Donovan Casey and Ryan Noda each had three hits for the Drillers.

Northwest Arkansas struck first when Dairon Blanco drew a one-out walk in the first inning, stole second and Pasquantino followed with a two-out drive to right field. It was Pasquantino's second home run in his four games with the Naturals after hitting 13 with the Quad City Bandits.

Tulsa tied the game with single runs in the second and fourth innings and took the lead for good in the sixth on Casey's run-scoring double. Romer Cuadrado and Stevie Berman each added RBI singles for the Drillers later in the sixth inning.

The Naturals picked up an unearned run in the ninth inning when Brhet Bewley reached on a throwing error and scored on Jimmy Govern's double to center.

Andre Jackson (3-2), who came on to pitch in the second and pitched five scoreless innings, struck out two and allowed three hits. Naturals reliever Daniel Tillo (0-3) gave up 3 runs on 4 hits in 1 inning.