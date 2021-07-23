Fall is on its way

It's still hot outside, and predictions from weather people say it'll get hotter soonest. The tomatoes are still coming in. Cantaloupes in the garden aren't quite ready yet. Leaves are still on the trees. People are still mowing their lawns, but early in the day.

The air conditioners are still humming. Nobody is jogging along the streets after lunch. Swim suits are still in stock in the box stores.

Your glasses still fog up when you step outside. The seats in the truck still sting in the afternoon. And everybody in the house plays rock-paper-scissors to see who has to go to the curb to get the mail.

So how do we know that fall is just around the corner? That the best time of the year is only weeks away?

Because Wally Hall is writing his SEC media days column.

Hang on, people. We're almost there!