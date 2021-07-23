Fayetteville boxer scheduled for bout on Showtime

Fayetteville's Kalvin "Hot Sauce" Henderson will take on Isaiah Steen in a 10-round middleweight bout tonight at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, Neb.

The fight will be shown live on Showtime at 8 p.m. as the main event of a three-fight card.

Henderson (14-0-1, 10 KOs) will tangle with Steen (15-0, 12 KOs) in the first bout. The fight was originally scheduled for last October, but the fight was postponed. The 30-year-old father of five graduated from the University of Arkansas as a music education major. Henderson said he expects a tough match with Steen.

"Two undefeated guys coming in on the main event," said Henderson in a news release. "I know he has a good amateur pedigree and he throws good combinations. He is bringing it and I am bringing it. The third time's a charm to finally make this fight happen. This is the next step in my career. A lot of fighters have been on ShoBox and have gone on to amazing careers, and now it's my turn to do the same."

Henderson is a six-time Arkansas state boxing champion with more than 70 fights under his belt. He turned pro in 2016. He trains at Straight Right Boxing and Fitness in Springdale.