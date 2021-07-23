FYI: 'Jurassic Park' tonight at CBM

Today

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Fun -- Prehistoric Arkansas, 6-8 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Christmas in July -- A holiday market festival supporting the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Bonneville House & the Clayton House, 6-9:30 p.m., 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. $35. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cendrillon," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Summer of Spielberg Outdoor Film Series -- "Jurassic Park," 8:15 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; artmaking starts at 7:30 p.m. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Special Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Reflecting on Landscapes with Carl Smith, associate professor of Landscape Architecture in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Native Edible & Medicinal Plants of the Ozarks -- With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Artist's Reception -- For John Two-Hawks, author of "Of Mist and Stone," 6-8 p.m., Community Creative Center at Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Admission free; books & art for sale. johntwohawks.com.

Christmas in July -- A holiday market festival supporting the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Bonneville House & the Clayton House, 6-9:30 p.m., 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. $15 for the Saturday Night Street Dance. fortsmithmuseum.org.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Photo Transfer Printing with Ziba Rajabi, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com