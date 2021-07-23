Home Movies

"Here After" (not rated, 2 hours, 1 minute, available via On-Demand subscription channels starting today) When a struggling actor dies right after a bad breakup, he awakens in a singles purgatory where he must find his soul mate from an assortment of recently deceased single New Yorkers in order to cross over to the other side.

There's a time limit to his ghostly dating regimen, complicated by the fact that when he meets the woman of his dreams, she's alive. With Christina Ricci, Andy Karl, Nora Arnezeder, Jackie Cruz, Michael Rispoli, Jeannie Berlin; written and directed by Harry Greenberger.

"Film Fest" (not rated, 1 hour, 36 minutes, on Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and other On Demand streaming platforms) This easy-going mockumentary comedy, which premiered March 2 at the Austin Film Festival, concerns the sincere yet often idiotic antics of struggling self-absorbed and constantly bickering independent filmmakers who travel to an obscure festival to sell their movie. With Matt Cook, Diona Reasonover, Will Sasso, Laird Macintosh; co-written and directed by Marshall Cook.

"Gunpowder Milkshake" (R, 1 hour, 54 minutes, Netflix) Being the child of an elite assassin, like being the offspring of a doctor or a lawyer, tends to lead to a preference to follow in the parent's footsteps. That's what happens to Sam (Karen Gillan) who , after learning the basics of the family profession, soon takes on a risky job that involves making a decision regarding saving an 8-year-old girl or being a loyal servant of the syndicate that employs her. With Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Freya Allan, and Ralph Ineson.

"The Last Letter from Your Lover" (not rated, 1 hour, 50 minutes, Netflix) A romantic drama in which an aggressive journalist (Felicity Jones) stumbles upon a stash of love letters from 1965 that reveal an illicit romance involving the wife of a powerful industrialist. Researching the affair requires the help of a dedicated archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan), which opens the possibility of yet another romantic entanglement. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes and directed by Augustine Frizzell. With Christian Brassington, Diana Kent, Ann Ogbomo, Alfredo Tavares, Manoj Anand, Ben Cross, Joakim Skarli, Jennifer Aries, Louis James and Lee Knight.

"Philadelphia" (PG-13, 2 hours, 5 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) This groundbreaking and effective 1993 drama takes on a controversial subject concerning a pair of high-powered lawyers (Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington) who sue an elite law firm for AIDS discrimination. With Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas, Joanne Woodward, Mary Steenburgen; directed by Jonathan Demme.

"On the Waterfront" (not rated, 1 hour, 48 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) Here's your chance to watch, from the relative safety of your living room, a spectacular and widely quoted 1954 melodrama (which won 8 Oscars) that everybody's heard of but may not have seen. Marlon Brando, at the height of his appealing power, plays a Hoboken dockworker with a good chance of becoming a champion boxer until his brother (Rod Steiger) convinces him to throw a fight. When a fellow longshoreman is murdered, our hero decides to do what's right. With Lee J. Cobb, Eva Marie Saint, Karl Malden, Pat Henning, Leif Erickson, Martin Balsam, Pat Hingle, Fred Gwynne; directed by Elia Kazan.