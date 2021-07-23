Happy birthday (July 23): Your many interests can work together in fascinating ways, so don't cut anything out in the name of narrowing your focus, or else your life will be smaller than it needs to be.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take precautions against distraction. Finish what you start, and if you see an open loop, close it — no brain drains. You'll experience rich benefits from keeping your energy and focus concentrated on three things that matter.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Much will depend on your ability to sum up a situation. Objectivity is key. Being able to take your agenda out of the equation helps you see things with clarity, lending you a definite advantage.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The best part is your unselfconscious generosity of spirit. You hold nothing back. Unless it's for your parking stub, you don't need validation. What you share will multiply your good fortune and the good fortune of others.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll be reminded that creation is for the brave. Once you execute the action, you relinquish control. People's reactions and the way they use or build on what you do is not up to you. Making things happen is always a risk.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People don't like to be contradicted. The bigger the ego, the more contradiction is seen as a threat. Those who prize intelligence understand how little they actually know and are willing to reduce their egos in the name of learning.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful which time frames you slot your hopes and plans into. If you expect things to happen very quickly, you might be setting yourself up for frustration. Build in wide margins, and then work toward the best-case scenario.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You compromise enough. Retain the sacred autonomy of certain aspects of your life — areas that run on your terms, are nonnegotiable and can occur exactly as you wish without anyone else's input.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Since what happens daily impacts you more than the exciting out-of-the-blue occurrences, you'll turn your attention to creating routines that support you in the person you'd like to become.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): How you get out of a thing speaks to your character more than how you got into it. You'll take care to leave things on a sweet note. You're a big tipper in more ways than service transactions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don't have to make people feel important because they simply are important to you. You regard them as such, and they sense it. The celebrities in your world are the ones who are part of your daily rhythm.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Discovering your opinions, passions and voice requires effort, which you'll gladly put in. You want to know your impact. You'll do the work it takes to be engaged with the needs of your community and the world at large.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There's no secret formula, only what works for you. With your work ethic and a willingness to keep going until you get the results you're after, you'll have reason to celebrate.

HOPE MOON

Maya Angelou said, “Every storm runs out of rain.” We can look back on past “weather systems” and note how even though we didn’t know at the time which drops were the last ones, the last ones did fall, and the sun, eventually, won out. The full moon in Aquarius, the sign of tomorrow reflects the hope of the Leo sun.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: The love you feel and the love you show are two different loves because you care enough to cater to the needs of the other person.

TAURUS: You don't have to be in a new relationship to get that new relationship feeling.

GEMINI: They will appreciate your efforts when they have made such efforts themselves and know what it's like.

CANCER: Rest and exercise are your beauty secrets on every level, helping you manage stress before it comes.

LEO: Some bring out your best by virtue of their support, friendship and love, others through a sense of competition.

VIRGO: Your projection to the world isn't exactly how you feel inside, though it hints to how you think the world is and how you think it should be.

LIBRA: You'll do the work you like and you'll meet people who like to be a part of it.

SCORPIO: The openings that already exists are sometimes hard to see. But, fluid as water, you'll feel your way to the opportunity.

SAGITTARIUS: The one who wants to please you would please you most by caring less about your reaction.

CAPRICORN: By the end of the date there's a smile on your face and check marks next to your agenda.

AQUARIUS: You'll defy someone's expectations and look your own doubts in the eye.

PISCES: Designing an experience with another person is an art and you'll practice until you're a master.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Aquarius and Leo are across the zodiac from one another, activated by this full moon weekend to pay more tender attention to one another. Leo’s playful style draws Aquarius out, and Aquarius challenges Leo to use the cat charisma for the good of many instead of merely serving self-interest. These two are at their best when they turn the good energy of their relationship out to the world at large.