• Jerry Cotney, owner of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Alabama nearly 50 years ago, said he is shutting it down and moving to a new spot because the once-popular Birmingham shopping mall where it is now located is no longer thriving.

• Aditya Laksimada, police chief of Ternate, Indonesia, said a man who later tested positive for the coronavirus was arrested after he boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab veil while carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result.

• Jeff Martin, a greenhouse manager at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, said the public is being invited to see, and smell, the blooming of "Rotty Top," a rare corpse flower that is expected to bloom soon and give off its vile smell for the first time in two decades.

• Dawn Eggleston, 61, of Kingsland, Ga., and CEO of Our Daily Bread Inc., an organization that feeds poor children during the summer, faces an indictment alleging theft and making false statements after she was accused of seeking payment for meals that were never served.

• La'Javion Ramsey, 26, of East St. Louis, Ill., accused of running a red light in downtown St. Louis last year and causing a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl who was thrown from the bed of a pickup, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said.

• Richard Major, an Australian ornithologist, said he is "impressed" by the ingenuity of sulfur-crested cockatoos in the suburbs of Sydney that figured out how to grasp the plastic lid of a trash bin and slowly move along the rim so the lid falls backward to reveal edible goodies inside.

• Amanda Dodson, a former Iowa prison nurse fired for accidentally giving dozens of inmates large overdoses of the coronavirus vaccine, has appealed her termination and is seeking reinstatement, arguing she is "blameless" for the mix-up.

• Jaython Betterton, 38, a resident of the City of Hope Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City, faces a first-degree murder charge after being accused of stabbing Eric Rupe, 65, the sober-living facility's director, as the two argued, police said.

• Nicholas Stella, 43, a veteran Chicago police officer who pleaded guilty to participating in an international gambling ring, told a judge he "gambled away" every dollar he took in before he was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.