July 23, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

Judge blocks implementation of state gender-treatment ban

In a surprise move Wednesday, a federal judge in Little Rock issued a ruling from the bench to temporarily block an Arkansas law set to go into effect less than a week from now that would ban gender-affirming treatment for transgender minors and to deny a motion from the state to dismiss the case.

U.S. District Judge James M. Moody made the rare ruling from the bench, he said because of the urgency of the July 28 deadline for the law to go into effect.

State adds 1,860 new covid-19 cases; 9,268 more shots given

The number of coronavirus patients in Arkansas hospitals grew Thursday as the state's count of cases rose by 1,860 -- the second-largest number of new cases in a single day since early February.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 15, to 6,035.

Dozen state lawmakers call for session to allow mask mandates

A dozen Democratic state lawmakers from Pulaski County in a letter Thursday urged Gov. Asa Hutchinson, House and Senate leaders, and other lawmakers to support an immediate call for a legislative session "to lift the ban on mask mandates in a manner that respects the will of the Legislature, the health of our people, and the importance of locally informed responses."

However, the governor said mask mandates are not the answer to combatting the virus' spread.

Workers at Little Rock School District get $300 for shots

The Little Rock School District is offering $300 to every district employee who is fully vaccinated against covid-19 by Oct. 1.

The district’s School Board voted 7-0 with two absent to approve the incentive for the district’s approximately 3,100 employees, including teachers, at a meeting Thursday during which the board also: Reinstituted last semester’s covid-19 employee sick leave policy.

2nd District House race gets first Democrat hopeful

Rural community organizer Nick Cartwright is seeking the Democratic nomination for Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District in 2022, he announced Thursday.

Cartwright, 27, is a former member of the Rose Bud City Council and the immediate former chairman of the Democratic Party of White County.