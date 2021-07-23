Sections
LIVE! in NWA: Jazz at Turnbow; Dylan Earl in Bentonville, Fayetteville

by Jocelyn Murphy | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The next Live at Turnbow concert will be hosted at Walter Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale at 6:30 p.m. July 29. The Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble (pictured) will open, followed by headliner Straight Facts, featuring the University of Arkansas jazz faculty (Courtesy Photo)

The next Live at Turnbow on July 29 is all about jazz. Opening is the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble (pictured) followed by headliner Straight Facts, featuring the University of Arkansas jazz faculty. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale and the concert is free and open to the public. downtownspringdale.org

ELSEWHERE

• Leah & The Mojo Doctors ($8) will perform at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; Eureka Strings ($10-$12) will perform at 9:30 p.m. today; Jenna & the Soul Shakers ($12) will perform The Amy Winehouse Experience at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Sevendust ($38) will perform at 7:15 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Stand-up comedian Janet Williams will perform at 7:30 p.m. today and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. $33. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

• Willi Carlisle will perform at 7:30 p.m. today for the Live on the Green series; and Ley Lines will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday for the Courtyard Sessions series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

• Carson Jeffrey will perform at 8 p.m. today; and Jukeboxx will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. railyardlive.com. Free; tables $20-$25.

• She's Us will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Karaoke with Jeffrey returns from 6 to 9 p.m. July 29 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 to the "OMG" Ozark Mountain Grill at the Workman's Travel Center, 898 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell. Free. facebook.com/workmanstravelcenterlowell.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.

Print Headline: Jazz at Turnbow; Dylan Earl in Bentonville, Fayetteville

