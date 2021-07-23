LIVE! in NWA: Jazz at Turnbow; Dylan Earl in Bentonville, Fayetteville

The next Live at Turnbow on July 29 is all about jazz. Opening is the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble (pictured) followed by headliner Straight Facts, featuring the University of Arkansas jazz faculty. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale and the concert is free and open to the public. downtownspringdale.org

ELSEWHERE

• Leah & The Mojo Doctors ($8) will perform at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; Eureka Strings ($10-$12) will perform at 9:30 p.m. today; Jenna & the Soul Shakers ($12) will perform The Amy Winehouse Experience at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Sevendust ($38) will perform at 7:15 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Stand-up comedian Janet Williams will perform at 7:30 p.m. today and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. $33. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

• Willi Carlisle will perform at 7:30 p.m. today for the Live on the Green series; and Ley Lines will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday for the Courtyard Sessions series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

• Carson Jeffrey will perform at 8 p.m. today; and Jukeboxx will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. railyardlive.com. Free; tables $20-$25.

• She's Us will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Karaoke with Jeffrey returns from 6 to 9 p.m. July 29 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 to the "OMG" Ozark Mountain Grill at the Workman's Travel Center, 898 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell. Free. facebook.com/workmanstravelcenterlowell.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.