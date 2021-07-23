Man arrested in I-40 shooting of 2 Arkansans

The man wanted in the shooting of two Arkansas men on Interstate 40 in eastern Oklahoma and a carjacking in Oklahoma City has been arrested in Dallas, according to Oklahoma City police.

Lee King, 27, was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals who, with Oklahoma City police, had traced him to a location in Dallas, police Sgt. Gary Knight said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has said King was wanted in the shooting of Arkansans John Derek Riggs and Jake Myers on Saturday near Vian, about 140 miles east of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI said Riggs and Myers had picked up King, who apparently ran out of gas, and taken him to a Vian convenience store, where a gas can and gas were purchased for him.

Riggs and Myers were found wounded from gunshots along the interstate and survived, the OSBI said.

King fled in a vehicle he is suspected of carjacking earlier in Oklahoma City, the OSBI said, and escaped police who pursued him near Antlers in southeastern Oklahoma, about 130 miles southwest of Vian.