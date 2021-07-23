Man arrested in I-40 shooting of 2 Arkansans

The man wanted in the shooting of two Arkansas men on Interstate 40 in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Dallas, according to Oklahoma City police.

Lee King, 27, was arrested Thursday by U.S. marshals who, with Oklahoma City police, had traced him to a location in Dallas, police Sgt. Gary Knight said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has said King was wanted in the shooting of Arkansans John Derek Riggs, 39, and Jake Myers, 32, on Saturday near Vian, about 140 miles east of Oklahoma City.

The bureau said Riggs and Myers had picked up King, who apparently ran out of gas, and taken him to a Vian convenience store.

The Oklahoma agency said Riggs and Myers were seen on surveillance video at the store buying a gas can and gas for King.

Riggs and Myers were later shot in their vehicle and found lying on the interstate about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the bureau said. Riggs was a former Van Buren police officer, according to the city's police department.

King fled in a vehicle he is suspected of carjacking earlier in Oklahoma City, the bureau said, and escaped police who pursued him near Antlers in southeastern Oklahoma, about 130 miles southwest of Vian.

Riggs and Myers were taken to hospitals in Arkansas, where they were in critical condition, but expected to survive, police said. One was shot in the face, the other was shot multiple times in the torso, according to police.

Authorities said it's believed the two were acting as good Samaritans who were trying to help the suspect after he ran out of gas.