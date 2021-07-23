Man faces charges after police chase

Pulaski County deputies arrested a man on a gun charge after a chase early Thursday, according to an arrest report.

A deputy saw Frank Turner, 44, driving with a defective light at Schaer Street and Camp Robinson Road, and attempted to stop his vehicle, the report read.

Turner refused to stop and fled police until the vehicle crashed at 1108 Parkway Drive, where he ran on foot, according to the report. The deputy eventually caught Turner walking nearby, the report states.

A firearm and identification for Turner were found in a search of the vehicle, according to the report.

Turner was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held without bail. He is charged with felony possession of firearms by certain persons and fleeing police, and misdemeanor failing to stop after an accident and obstructing government operations.