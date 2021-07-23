The community will have an opportunity to meet Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at 6 p.m. today in the courtyard on the second level of the civic center at 200 E. Eighth Ave.

Mayor Shirley Washington appointed Franklin, 69, interim police chief Monday. Franklin brings more than three decades of law enforcement experience to the post, all of which he gained at the Arkansas State Police.

The public is invited to attend the gathering to meet Franklin and learn what his vision is for the Pine Bluff Police Department, according to a news release.