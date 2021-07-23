Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

• Logan Frasier, 18, of 220 Cooper Oaks Drive in Centerton was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Frasier was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Amanda Gilbert, 28, of 6101 S.W. Rutland Road No. 203 in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor. Gilbert was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Omar Sanchez-Torres, 18, of 1300 Christian Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Sanchez-Torres was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Blanca Merlos-Calderon, 36, of 707 E. Linden St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Merlos-Calderon was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.