BASKETBALL

Pelicans hire Suns assistant

The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green as their new head coach. Green, a former NBA player who turns 40 on July 28, is a first-time head coach after serving as an NBA assistant coach the past five years -- first with Golden State and then with Phoenix, which lost to Milwaukee in the NBA Finals on Tuesday. He arrives in New Orleans at a time when pressure is rising to give young star Zion Williamson faith that he can find long-term satisfaction with the club that drafted him first overall two years ago. Green was a member of two NBA title-winning staffs with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018. He moved to Phoenix two seasons ago to join the staff headed by Monte Williams, who also was the head coach in New Orleans when Green played there in the 2010-11 season on a team that guard Chris Paul led to the playoffs.

FOOTBALL

Jets assistant coach dies

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California last Saturday. He was 58. Knapp's family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach died at 1:32 p.m. CDT. The family said in the statement that Knapp was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in the city of San Ramon in the San Francisco Bay Area and never regained consciousness. Knapp, who lived in Danville, Calif., was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh's staff, serving as the passing game specialist. Among Knapp's primary roles was to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.

GOLF

Fowler's hot play continues

Rickie Fowler's improved driving helped him shoot a 5-under 65 on Sunday in the final round of the British Open. Looking for a late push in the FedEx Cup standings, Fowler carried over the strong play Thursday with a 7-under 64 in the first round of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn. Fowler set the opening-round pace with a bogey-free round later equaled by Jhonatton Vegas and Troy Merritt, who attended Spring Lake Park High School, about six miles south of the TPC Twin Cities. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth is only three strokes behind the leaders after a 4-under 67. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is at 1-over 72. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) stumbled to a 7-over 78. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) was 1 of 11 golfers who was on the course when play was called because of darkness.

U.S. teen tied for Evian lead

Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn and 19-year-old American Yealimi Noh posted 6-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the Evian Championship on Thursday in Evian-Les-Bains, France. Noh's day began perfectly when she carded an eagle on the first hole. Her momentum was checked by a bogey on No. 4 but she birdied holes 6 and 7 and three more on the back nine. The consistent Pajaree had three birdies on the way out and three on the way back to the clubhouse. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi shot a 3-under 68. Playing as an amateur, Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) played her opening round at an even par 71.

Two share Senior lead

Darren Clarke shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday at Berkshire, England, for a share of the Senior British Open lead with James Kingston. Clarke had six birdies and a bogey on the Old Course in the final senior major championship of the year. The 52-year-old from Northern Ireland won the British Open in 2011 at Royal St. George's. Kingston, from South Africa, had a bogey-free round. Clark Dennis (Razorbacks) fired a 2-over 72. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 4-over 74. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 5-over 75.

Korn Ferry leaders at 9-under

Chase Johnson and Chip McDaniel each turned in scores of 9-under 63 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Classic in Springfield, Mo., to earn a share of lead. Playing at Highland Springs Country Club, the two hold a one-shot lead over six other golfers. Former University of Arkansas golfer Tag Ridings is in the hunt after a first-round 6-under 66. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 69. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 71 as is Rob Hudson (Fayetteville). Matt Atkins (Henderson State) turned in an even-round score of 72.