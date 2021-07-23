Sections
Police: 1 dead in shooting at Pine Bluff apartment complex

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:02 a.m.
FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

A shooting early Friday at a Pine Bluff apartment complex left one man dead, police said.

Officers responding shortly after midnight to a shooting call at the complex, 2103 S. Beech St., found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to a news release from Pine Bluff police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died “a short time later,” the release states.

Police didn’t immediately release the victim’s name, citing notification of next of kin.

The killing marks Pine Bluff’s 16th homicide so far this year, according to the release.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's detective division at (870) 730-2090, or (870) 541-5300.

