Police: Man, 21, found dead near Little Rock hotel

A 21-year-old man was found dead behind a Little Rock hotel Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to Bankhead Drive for a report of a dead body shortly after 4 p.m., according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Officers made contact with two people who were visiting from out of town, police said. They took officers to a pond behind the Holiday Inn Hotel, where there was a strong odor of decay, the release states.

A body was located 30 to 40 feet below a cliff, authorities said.

The individuals who led police to the body were interviewed and later released.

The body was taken to the state Crime Lab and identified as Treyvon Abernathy, 21, of Little Rock, police said.

The death was ruled a homicide and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.