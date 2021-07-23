Recast Breast Center debuts

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held July 15 for the newly redesigned Jefferson Regional Breast Center on the first floor of the Jefferson Professional Center 1.

The center includes a private entrance, reserved parking and an exclusive, express registration area. The mammography waiting room is now discreetly located behind doors that lead into a living area, complete with fireplace, television and coffee bar, according to a news release.

Changing rooms and two mammography suites are located off the waiting area, and ultrasound has been moved so patients no longer have to re-dress and visit a second location if an ultrasound is needed. Video screens with soothing outdoor scenes are mounted in each mammography room, and music will be piped in, according to the release.

Jefferson Regional conducts approximately 8,000 mammograms each year, according to Wayne Harris, director of imaging services.

"It was our goal to create a comfortable, calming space for our patients," Harris said, "and I think we've accomplished that. The Jefferson Regional Breast Center was designed to make the patient experience as pleasant as possible."

A second breast center is expected to open in White Hall in the next few months and will also include curbside entry, dedicated parking and a number of the same interior amenities.

Breast services provided by Jefferson Regional include screening mammograms, diagnostic mammograms, breast MRI, breast ultrasound, ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic biopsy and bone density screening.

Details: Jefferson Regional centralized scheduling, 870-541-7393.