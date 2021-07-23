Siloam Springs man sentenced to 18 years in prison

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after admitting his role in a shooting and other felonies.

Travis Harris, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to battery with an enhancement for engaging in violent criminal group activity, two counts of terroristic threatening and two counts of aggravated assault. The plea was under an agreement Kristin Pawlik, Harris' attorney, reached with Tyler Hawkins, deputy prosecutor.

Harris was arrested in connection with shooting Chance Cooper on June 12, 2018, near the Remington Park Apartments, according to a probable cause affidavit. Cooper was shot in the abdomen and left hand, according to the affidavit.

Harris was arrested again Nov. 4, 2019, and charged with terroristic threatening and aggravated assault. A woman told police Harris pointed a black handgun at her from a car and threatened to shoot up her house.

Harris was arrested again in connection with a shooting in Siloam Springs.

Harris told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green his actions were caused by his use of Xanax. Green accepted the plea agreement and Harris' guilty plea.

Harris will have to abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 12 years after his release from prison. He must pay $2,215 in court costs and $8,500 in restitution related to Cooper's shooting.