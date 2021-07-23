Troopers: Harriet man killed after truck overturns

A Harriet man died Thursday night after his truck overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

Carl Leonard Parton, 29, was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 east on Arkansas 14, west of Harriet, when the crash happened around 11:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

Troopers said his truck exited the road on the right, overturned and struck a tree, throwing him from the vehicle.

He died as a result of the crash, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the wreck as partly cloudy and dark.

At least 335 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.