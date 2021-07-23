Woman struck on Arkansas 66 dies

A Mountain View woman died Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle on Arkansas 66 west of Mountain View, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Yvonne Marie Duncan, 65, was walking west along the highway around 12:30 p.m. when she stepped into the traffic lane and was struck by a 1998 Nissan, the report said.

The weather was partly cloudy at the time of the incident, according to the report.