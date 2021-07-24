4 LR officers sue to see chief's review

Four Little Rock police officers sued the city Friday to get the findings of a review about how Police Chief Keith Humphrey is running the department.

The Freedom of Information lawsuit was filed by attorney Robert Newcomb on behalf of Lt. Rusty Rothwell, Sgt. Kirk McCauley, Sgt. John Michael Trent and officer David Mattox.

Each of the four have complained of "wrongdoing" by Humphrey, so they should be allowed to see the results of the review because the findings reflect on their job performance, specifically whether they were found to have told the truth about Humphrey, Newcomb states.

The lawsuit before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray was filed after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge endorsed the release of some of the materials in a July 14 opinion, according to the suit.

At the request of the city's human resources department, the attorney general reviewed the officers' open-records request to determine if the materials they are asking for are public documents, which is standard practice.

Rutledge stated that the city could withhold the findings of the review because it's a job performance evaluation of the chief, which the city is allowed to keep secret, but stated that at least some of the materials used in the review are public documents that can be disclosed.