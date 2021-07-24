RELIGION BRIEFS

Author to address fall women's event

Evangelist, author, actor and motivational speaker Priscilla Shirer will lead an event for women in Little Rock this fall, according to a news release.

Shirer, known for her role in the film "War Room" and for bestselling books including "The Armor of God" and "Discerning the Voice of God," will lead "Going Beyond Live with Priscilla Shirer" from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 25 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

According to the news release, the event will focus on biblical teaching, study, prayer and worship.

Registration is $85 for general admission, available at bit.ly/3hVQ61s or by calling (800) 254-2022.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

LDS temple open to public in D.C.

Officials of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that members of the public will be allowed into its Washington-region temple for the first time since 1974.

The temple has been closed for renovations and improvements since early 2018, and the reopening, open house and dedications were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally, only church members in good standing can enter temples, where private and somewhat-secret ceremonies are held.

The 57-acre, 160,000-square-foot temple in Kensington, Md., will be open to the public from April 28 through June 4 (except for Sundays) in 2022.

-- The Washington Post