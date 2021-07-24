Benton County Sheriff's Office investigating after man's body found

Benton County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a Centerton man's body was found Friday.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, identified the dead man as Lester Salcedo, 27. His body was found off of Phillip Cemetery Road, between Highfill and Cave Springs, she said.

Jenkins said the Sheriff's Office received a telephone call from Tontitown police that they believed a missing person out of Centerton was dead off of the road.

Tontitown police were involved in an incident with Miguel Vega, 39, of Rogers, and he was driving Salcedo's vehicle, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said Tontitown police and the Arkansas State Police are assisting the Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Jenkins said Vega will face charges of manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor and requirements in accidents involving death or personal injuries.