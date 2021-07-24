Special meeting set for school board

Watson Chapel School Board will hold a special board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. Details: (870) 879-0220.

A&P Commission to meet Wednesday

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the A&P offices, 623 S. Main St. Details: Sheri Storie, A&P director, (870) 534-2121 or sstorie@explorepinebluff.com.

Kingsland crossing closes for repairs

Repairs on a railroad crossing on Arkansas 97 in Kingsland need temporary closure Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

Crews will close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the crossing on Arkansas 97, approximately half a mile south of Old U.S. 79 in Kingsland. A detour will be available and signage will control traffic. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Development for job seekers offered

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present a professional development workshop from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Current job seekers are invited to participate, according to a news release. The Pine Bluff Commercial is the sponsor. Details: Chamber Director Ulanda Arnett at ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Weekly senior meal menu announced

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior citizens centers. The centers also reopened for activities recently, according to a news release. Lunches available next week are: Monday — Grilled chicken salad, melon, crackers, banana nut bread and milk.

Tuesday — Black-eyed peas and ham, okra, corn bread, strawberries and milk.

Wednesday — BBQ chicken breast, summer squash, potato salad, cobbler and milk.

Thursday — Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, wheat roll, lemonade pie and milk.

Friday — Fried fish, oven fries, cole slaw, hushpuppies, hot spiced applesauce and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.