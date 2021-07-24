Cruz homers in Tampa Bay debut vs. Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- Nelson Cruz hit a home run in his Tampa Bay debut and Joey Wendle delivered the go-ahead single in a six-run ninth inning as the Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5 on Friday night.

On a day the Indians announced they will change their name to the Guardians at the conclusion of the season, a new name for Tampa Bay helped it beat Cleveland for the 10th consecutive time.

Cruz, who was acquired in a four-player trade with Minnesota on Thursday, hit his 20th home run, walked and scored twice. The 41-year-old All-Star slugger is 46th on the career home run list with 437.

"Nelson is a hot hitter -- and he's been a hot hitter for 15 years," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "He looks good in every uniform he's worn, but I think he looks really good in a Rays uniform."

With the score tied at 4-4, Wendle singled home Randy Arozarena with no outs. Ji-Man Choi added a three-run home run off Nick Wittgren (2-3), who allowed five runs.

"It just got away from us in a hurry," Indians Manager Terry Francona said. "It was a hit, a hit batsman, a base hit to left, and all of a sudden the floodgates opened and we couldn't stop it."

Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run and drove in four for Cleveland, which has lost 14 of its last 20 games. Matt Wisler (3-3) worked two innings of relief for the victory.

Ramirez tied the score at 4-4 in the seventh with a two-out, RBI triple off Wisler. The Indians had trailed 4-0 in the third after Cruz's home run.

RED SOX 6, YANKEES 2 Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, to help Boston defeat New York ace Gerrit Cole for the second consecutive time at Fenway Park.

TWINS 5, ANGELS 4 Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for Minnesota on a throwing error by catcher Kurt Suzuki as the Twins rallied past Los Angeles. Ryan Jeffers hit the game-tying RBI single off Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, who was charged with his fourth blown save in 24 attempts.

ROYALS 5, TIGERS 3 Ryan O'Hearn hit a three-run home run and Carlos Santana also connected as Kansas City beat Detroit, ending the Tigers' seven-game winning streak.

ASTROS 7, RANGERS 3 Kyle Tucker hit a three-run home run in Houston's big third inning to help the Astros hand Texas its 10th consecutive loss.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Javier Baez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first victory since a combined no-hitter last month and Chicago beat Arizona.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 5 Tyler Stephenson drove in Kyle Farmer with a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, rallying Cincinnati to a victory over St. Louis.

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 1 Zack Wheeler struck out eight in seven innings, Bryce Harper stole three bases, including home, and Philadelphia beat Atlanta.

PADRES 5, MARLINS 2 Joe Musgrove held Miami to 2 runs on 6 hits in 6 innings, Tommy Pham had a home run and Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his major league-best 30th save for San Diego.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 7, WHITE SOX 1 Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam to cap Milwaukee's six-run outburst in the seventh inning of a victory over Chicago. White Sox Manager Tony La Russa and infielder Tim Anderson were both ejected by plate umpire John Libka in the opening game of this interleague series between division leaders.

ORIOLES 6, NATIONALS 1 Pat Valaika homered twice and Baltimore beat Washington for just its second victory in its last 11 home games.

METS 3, BLUE JAYS 0 Tylor Megill threw six scoreless innings for his first big-league victory and got his first career hit, and Pete Alonso homered twice as New York beat Toronto.

