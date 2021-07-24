Marriage Licenses

Daveon Rainey, 23, and Crystal Thomas, 21, both of Little Rock.

Dearius Park, 24, and Shenetha Venson, 25, both of Little Rock.

Logan Pearson, 25, and Marly Naron, 25, both of Little Rock.

Andrew Coffman, 34, and Shawnda Smith, 39, both of Stuttgart.

Rickey Cox, 35, and Rodneia Winkler, 34, both of Little Rock.

Ernest White, Jr., 38, of Judsonia, and Aimee Massingill, 42, of Little Rock.

Roland Pippins, 71, and Carolyn Lunnie, 70, both of Little Rock.

Todd Quin, 48, and Joshua Verser, 33, both of Malvern.

Tanner Caton, 22, and Seigen Nichols, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2335. Albert Milner v. Connie Milner.

21-2336. Keith Lothery v. Terri Lothery.

21-2338. Sherra Armstrong v. Eddie Armstrong.

21-2339. Melissa Stapleton, Sr. v. Greg Brown.

21-2345. Anita Walker v. Michael Walker.

GRANTED

20-3923. Sebastian Martinez v. Olivia Martinez.

21-1001. Nicole Roy v. Kevin Roy.

21-1163. Lacie McVoy v. Gage Biehl.