Fire crews make progress on Oregon blaze

BLY, Ore. -- The nation's largest wildfire raged through southern Oregon on Friday, but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California.

The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, was 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes, mainly cabins, fire officials said.

At least 2,000 homes were ordered evacuated at some point, and an additional 5,000 were threatened.

In central Montana, five firefighters were injured when a thunderstorm and swirling winds blew a lightning-caused wildfire back on them, federal officials said Friday.

The Bureau of Land Management did not release the extent of the firefighters' injuries or say where they were being treated.

They had joined other crews working on the 375-acre Devil's Creek fire burning in rough, steep terrain northwest of the town of Jordan. The firefighters were building a defensive fire line Thursday when the weather shifted, bureau spokesperson Mark Jacobsen said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/724us395/]

In Oregon, the upper eastern edge of the Bootleg Fire continued to move toward Summer Lake, jumping fire lines Thursday and prompting an evacuation order for some portions of Lake County to be raised to "Go now!" fire officials said.

The fire, which was ignited by lightning, had been expanding by up to 4 miles a day, pushed by strong winds and critically dry weather.

There was good news on the lower portion of the 625-square-mile blaze. Crews had locked in containment lines, and on the lower southeastern side they were able to gain a substantial foothold, allowing them to cut back to nighttime patrols from what had been a "24-7 run-and-gun" fight, fire information officer Sarah Gracey said.

"For us, that's a pretty big step," she said. "It's not that easy to work in a pitch-black forest in the middle of the night."

On Friday, authorities said they would be keeping an eye on changing wind conditions.

"The fire continues to throw challenges at us, and we are going to continue to stay vigilant, work hard and adapt," Joe Hessel, incident commander for the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team, said in a statement.

In California, the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe had burned more than 78 square miles of timber and head-high chaparral in national forest land. It erupted July 4 and was one of nearly two dozen blazes sparked by lightning strikes.

The fire in Alpine County has destroyed at least 10 buildings. Fire officials expected active or extreme fire behavior Friday because of afternoon gusts and temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

Blowing embers from flames ignited a new spot fire Thursday that jumped the highway north of Topaz Lake on the California-Nevada line, prompting a new evacuation order at Topaz Lake Estates and neighboring areas.

The fire was less than a mile from Topaz Lake Estates, a community of about 1,200 people in Douglas County, Nev.

"Firefighters on the ground and aircraft continue to battle the growing spot under exceptionally difficult weather and fuel conditions," the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said in an update.

It estimated the new blaze already had burned nearly 4 square miles.

Information for this article was contributed by Haven Daly of The Associated Press.