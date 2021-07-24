Fort Smith, Barling road lanes to close

FORT SMITH -- Resurfacing a section of Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith and Barling will require overnight lane closings for three weeks beginning today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will mill and repave all lanes of Rogers Avenue, also called Arkansas 22, from Interstate 540 in Fort Smith to Arkansas 549 in Barling.

The alternating lane closings will begin at 9 p.m. today at I-540 and continue starting at 9 p.m. each night for two weeks east to Massard Road, the department said. Once the operation reaches Massard Road, the daily lane closings will begin at 7 p.m.

Traffic cones and signs will control traffic, the department said.